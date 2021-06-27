Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) had its target price upped by analysts at Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

EMLAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotia Howard Weill reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Empire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Get Empire alerts:

EMLAF stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. Empire has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.27.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as VoilÃ by Sobeys, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.