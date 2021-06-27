Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EMP.A. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.44.

Get Empire alerts:

Shares of EMP.A opened at C$38.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.55. Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$32.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.34 billion and a PE ratio of 14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total value of C$648,613.54. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total value of C$143,674.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$58,531.20.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.