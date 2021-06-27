Empower (NYSE:EMPW) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Empower (NYSE:EMPW) in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Empower in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Empower in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Empower alerts:

EMPW opened at $10.05 on Friday. Empower has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Empower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $725,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Empower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,501,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Empower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Empower by 803.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Empower by 567.5% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 667,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after buying an additional 567,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

About Empower

Empower Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Empower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.