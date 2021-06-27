Empower (NYSE:EMPW) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Empower (NYSE:EMPW) in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.20% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Empower in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Empower in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
EMPW opened at $10.05 on Friday. Empower has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04.
About Empower
Empower Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
