Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Trading Up 5.5%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s stock price was up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $180.98 and last traded at $180.24. Approximately 17,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,492,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.77.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.
The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20.
In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,476,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,911 shares of company stock worth $30,019,363 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,382,000 after buying an additional 756,853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,649,000 after purchasing an additional 83,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,691,000 after purchasing an additional 49,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $162,087,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,271,000 after purchasing an additional 76,189 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
