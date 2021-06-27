Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Trading Up 5.5%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s stock price was up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $180.98 and last traded at $180.24. Approximately 17,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,492,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.77.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,476,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,911 shares of company stock worth $30,019,363 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,382,000 after buying an additional 756,853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,649,000 after purchasing an additional 83,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,691,000 after purchasing an additional 49,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $162,087,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,271,000 after purchasing an additional 76,189 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

