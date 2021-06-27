Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 206.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Park National were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Park National by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Park National during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Park National by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Park National by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,205,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,565,000 after purchasing an additional 74,183 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Park National in the fourth quarter worth $829,000. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

PRK stock opened at $121.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.24. Park National Co. has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $141.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $114.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.61 million. Park National had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 30.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park National Co. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.44%.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

