Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $390,000 Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Makena Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 107.0% during the first quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 102,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 53,188 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 759.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $75.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $76.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.57.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

