Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $547,000 Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 275.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in GDS were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GDS by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GDS by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of GDS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GDS by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of GDS by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.27 and a beta of 1.04. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.25.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

