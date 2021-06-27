Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Makes New $450,000 Investment in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -53.76, a PEG ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.45. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $370,742.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,854.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $698,846.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,947.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,028 shares of company stock valued at $8,480,076 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

