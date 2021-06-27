Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 1,700 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Koppers were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Koppers by 31.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 103,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Koppers by 2.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 377,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Koppers during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Koppers by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,581,000 after purchasing an additional 204,108 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Koppers by 52.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.01. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. Koppers’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Compass Point upped their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koppers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

