Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 490 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 38,908 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110,138 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 66,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.39. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,345.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $60.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

ZI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.48.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 262,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $12,558,013.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,558,013.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 375,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $19,786,373.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,829,426 shares of company stock valued at $318,792,423 over the last 90 days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

