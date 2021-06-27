Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 635 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QGEN. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.04.

Shares of QGEN opened at $48.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.16.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

