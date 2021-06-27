Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 6,916 Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,916 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Abcam were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abcam in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abcam by 13.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Abcam in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abcam stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.03. Abcam plc has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 91.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

