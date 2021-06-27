EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.81. 1,081,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,716. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.91.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in EPR Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

