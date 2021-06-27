Equal (EQL) Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Equal has a market cap of $631,939.83 and $37,483.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Equal has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. One Equal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00051962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00019727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.71 or 0.00593248 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00037557 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The official website for Equal is equal.tech . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

