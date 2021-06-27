Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Lowered to $907.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $932.00 to $907.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $864.48.

Shares of EQIX opened at $783.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 171.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.28. Equinix has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $749.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $617,316,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after buying an additional 489,436 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Equinix by 37.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,734,000 after buying an additional 305,804 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Equinix by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,405,000 after buying an additional 237,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 86.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 397,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,194,000 after buying an additional 184,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

