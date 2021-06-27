Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$11.50 at CIBC

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of EQX opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.88. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$8.90.

In other Equinox Gold news, Director Gregory Smith sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$34,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 304,223 shares in the company, valued at C$3,370,790.84.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

