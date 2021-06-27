Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Simon Property Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Simon Property Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $9.80 per share for the year.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.94.

SPG stock opened at $131.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.00. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $136.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invst LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $277,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 225.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $403,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.08%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

