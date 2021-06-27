Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 60,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total transaction of $18,702,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total transaction of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $13,736,500.00.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $300.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of -146.42 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.00. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $115.23 and a twelve month high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

