Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will report $41.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.40 million to $43.16 million. Esperion Therapeutics posted sales of $212.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 80.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $87.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.00 million to $99.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $200.30 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $454.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 66.86%. The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.84) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $4,074,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,179,126.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,128. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73. The firm has a market cap of $667.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42.

Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

