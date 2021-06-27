EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESLOY. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.00.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock opened at $92.82 on Friday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $61.23 and a 1 year high of $93.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.3609 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.04%.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

