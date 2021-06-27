ETFS S&P 500 High Yield Low Volatility ETF (ZYUS) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on July 14th

ETFS S&P 500 High Yield Low Volatility ETF (ASX:ZYUS) announced a final dividend on Friday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0456 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

