Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.71. Euronet Worldwide posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,725%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.78 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.73.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.95. 1,228,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.35. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -540.54 and a beta of 1.66.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

