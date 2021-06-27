Europcar Mobility Group (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Rating Increased to Buy at Cheuvreux

Europcar Mobility Group (OTCMKTS:EURMF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Europcar Mobility Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HSBC raised shares of Europcar Mobility Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EURMF opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.43. Europcar Mobility Group has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.61.

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides car rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Albania, Cyprus, Malta, Russia, and St Martin. It offers vehicles for short-term business and leisure rentals under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Ubeeqo, Fox Rent, and Buchbinder brand names.

