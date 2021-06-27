Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Position Boosted by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $8,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 1,761.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.22.

RE opened at $256.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.87. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $193.02 and a twelve month high of $281.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

