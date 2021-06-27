Everex (EVX) Trading 26.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last week, Everex has traded down 26.5% against the dollar. One Everex coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everex has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and $106,819.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00051194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.83 or 0.00572434 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00036549 BTC.

About Everex

EVX is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

