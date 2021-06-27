Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Truist dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.95.

Shares of EXAS opened at $128.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.29. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

