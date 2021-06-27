Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,625,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 123,487 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Exxon Mobil worth $202,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Truist boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.30.

XOM stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $273.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

