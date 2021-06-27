Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “

Separately, B. Riley raised Farmer Bros. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of FARM stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98. Farmer Bros. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.38). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 26.90% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $93.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Farmer Bros. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Farmer Bros. by 98.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. during the first quarter valued at $114,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

