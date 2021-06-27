Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to announce $20.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.70 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $17.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $83.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.30 million to $85.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $88.65 million, with estimates ranging from $85.60 million to $91.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FMAO traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,237. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.