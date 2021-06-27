Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 23,124 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 792.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,124 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $210.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 10.26. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $149.51 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.08.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IPGP. Benchmark upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.25.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $1,989,097.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,979,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,161,153.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,461,884 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

