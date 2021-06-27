Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,079,000 after buying an additional 6,334,994 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,694,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,964,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,808,000 after buying an additional 1,239,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,148 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

WRK stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.81. WestRock has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

