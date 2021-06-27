Federated Hermes Inc. Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Syneos Health worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $88.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.35. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $90.10. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,167.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,056.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $95,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,811,772 shares of company stock worth $552,928,354 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

