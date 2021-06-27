Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,730 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,474 shares during the period. Icahn Carl C bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,689,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,370,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,427,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,692,000 after acquiring an additional 41,326 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE:BHC opened at $29.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.74. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.