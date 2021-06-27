Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 243.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,356 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,483 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNV. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 44,704 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.63.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

