Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,238 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 277.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lear in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Lear in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LEA opened at $177.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

