FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,855 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. FedEx comprises approximately 1.3% of Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 329.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.12.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $10.96 on Friday, reaching $291.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,622,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,247. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.28 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 23.45%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.31%.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.