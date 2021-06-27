FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Increased to $375.00 by Analysts at Barclays

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $335.12.

Shares of FDX opened at $291.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.55. FedEx has a 52-week low of $129.28 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.23%. FedEx’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 14.31%.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 329.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

