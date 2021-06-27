FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $270.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.52% from the stock’s current price.

FDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.12.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $291.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. FedEx has a 12 month low of $129.28 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.23%. FedEx’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,542,955.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $3,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869 over the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 6.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in FedEx by 2.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in FedEx by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.