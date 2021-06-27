FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:FGNA) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:FGNA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.
Shares of FG New America Acquisition stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.15. FG New America Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $11.60.
In related news, CFO Hassan Baqar acquired 4,500 shares of FG New America Acquisition stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of FG New America Acquisition stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 30,392 shares of company stock worth $329,242.
About FG New America Acquisition
FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.
