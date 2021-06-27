FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:FGNA) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:FGNA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FG New America Acquisition stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.15. FG New America Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

In related news, CFO Hassan Baqar acquired 4,500 shares of FG New America Acquisition stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of FG New America Acquisition stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 30,392 shares of company stock worth $329,242.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 222,500 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.