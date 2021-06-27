FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will announce $78.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $200.00 million. FibroGen posted sales of $42.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year sales of $379.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $332.01 million to $424.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $338.86 million, with estimates ranging from $162.00 million to $470.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FibroGen.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FGEN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,923,000 after buying an additional 364,552 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $27.67. 2,157,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.03. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $57.21.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.