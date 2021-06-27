FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) vs. G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Head-To-Head Survey

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) and G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FIGS and G-III Apparel Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FIGS 0 2 9 0 2.82 G-III Apparel Group 1 3 2 0 2.17

FIGS presently has a consensus target price of $41.91, suggesting a potential downside of 3.57%. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus target price of $33.17, suggesting a potential upside of 0.23%. Given G-III Apparel Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe G-III Apparel Group is more favorable than FIGS.

Profitability

This table compares FIGS and G-III Apparel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FIGS N/A N/A N/A G-III Apparel Group 4.11% 7.54% 4.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.5% of G-III Apparel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of G-III Apparel Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FIGS and G-III Apparel Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FIGS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A G-III Apparel Group $2.06 billion 0.78 $23.55 million $0.72 45.96

G-III Apparel Group has higher revenue and earnings than FIGS.

Summary

G-III Apparel Group beats FIGS on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. The company markets apparel and other products under the proprietary brand names, including DKNY, Donna Karan, Vilebrequin, G.H. Bass, Eliza J, Jessica Howard, Andrew Marc, Marc New York, Wilsons Leather, Black Rivet, G-III Sports by Carl Banks, and G-III for Her; and licensed brands, such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Guess?, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Levi's, Vince Camuto, Kensie, and Dockers. It has licenses with the National Football League, Major League Baseball, National Basketball Association, and National Hockey League, as well as approximately 150 U.S. colleges and universities. The company offers its products to department, specialty, and mass merchant retail stores. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 98 Vilebrequin retail stores; 50 DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris stores; and 13 DKNY stores. The company also sells its products online. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

