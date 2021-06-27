Financial Comparison: The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) & CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CBIZ and The OLB Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ 0 0 0 0 N/A The OLB Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

The OLB Group has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.22%. Given The OLB Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The OLB Group is more favorable than CBIZ.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBIZ and The OLB Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ $963.90 million 1.85 $78.30 million $1.42 23.65 The OLB Group $9.77 million 3.90 -$1.78 million N/A N/A

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than The OLB Group.

Profitability

This table compares CBIZ and The OLB Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ 9.29% 12.90% 6.20% The OLB Group -24.90% -26.48% -17.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of CBIZ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of The OLB Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of CBIZ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CBIZ beats The OLB Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services. The National Practices segment offers managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. It primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

The OLB Group Company Profile

The OLB Group, Inc. operates as a FinTech and payment facilitator company in the United States. It offers OmniSoft, a cloud-based business management platform that provides turnkey solutions for merchants to enable them to build and manage their retail businesses; eVance, a payment processing solution; SecurePay, a payment gateway and virtual terminal with proprietary business management tools; and CrowdPay.us, a white label capital raising platform. The company also operates ShopFast, a cloud-based omni-channel softwares. In addition, it provides ecommerce development and consulting services. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

