Financial Survey: Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) versus Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $4.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 63.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays out 104.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mid-America Apartment Communities has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mid-America Apartment Communities and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 4 5 0 2.56 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 1 1 6 0 2.63

Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus price target of $151.82, indicating a potential downside of 10.77%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus price target of $58.38, indicating a potential upside of 1.95%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is more favorable than Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-America Apartment Communities 15.76% 4.33% 2.37% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 55.18% 8.42% 3.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.68 billion 11.61 $254.96 million $6.43 26.46 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $186.91 million 24.10 $82.42 million $1.34 42.73

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital. Mid-America Apartment Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats Mid-America Apartment Communities on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,772 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It also focuses in the areas of grid connected projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power; and other sustainable infrastructure projects, including upgraded transmission or distribution systems, water and storm water infrastructures, and other projects. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

