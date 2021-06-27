First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 190%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,423,000. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,035,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,705,534 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,231,000 after buying an additional 1,345,874 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,186,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,421,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AG traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.76. 4,096,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,603,175. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.0045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

