First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $127.04 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $80.88 and a 12 month high of $137.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.94.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

