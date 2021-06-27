Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Five Below posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 122%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.10.

Shares of FIVE traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.72. 762,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,181. Five Below has a 1 year low of $96.61 and a 1 year high of $205.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.09.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Five Below by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Five Below by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Five Below by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Five Below by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,053,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

