Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,502 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,776,000 after buying an additional 449,754 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,827,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,048,000 after buying an additional 47,097 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,813,000 after buying an additional 893,067 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 819.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,471,000 after buying an additional 960,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Five9 by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,267,000 after buying an additional 64,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.44.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $183.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.93. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.11 and a fifty-two week high of $201.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of -257.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $981,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,248,698.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,327,851. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

