FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Down to $15.18

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.18, but opened at $14.78. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $798.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.47.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 33.83%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,833,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,790,000 after purchasing an additional 34,630 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 539,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,849,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 709,419 shares during the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of March 15, 2021, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and three generation X dual fuel LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services.

