FLO Trading Up 19.6% Over Last Week (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One FLO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

