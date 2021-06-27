Fluity Hits Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One Fluity coin can now be purchased for $0.0705 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fluity has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $2,852.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fluity has traded down 36.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00043201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00110744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00162042 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,101.07 or 0.99946114 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Fluity Coin Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,556,229 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Fluity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fluity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fluity using one of the exchanges listed above.

